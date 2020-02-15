Artsakh defense minister holds consultation, discusses recent death cases of soldiers

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Defense Minister of Artsakh, Defense Army Commander, Lieutenant-General Karen Abrahamyan today held a consultation with the participation of the members of the army’s Military Council and heads of military-law enforcement bodies, the Defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The consultation participants discussed the recent cases of deaths of soldiers registered in the Artsakh armed forces. Commenting on the situation the Commander of the Army separately analyzed all the cases, talked about their causes and future actions.

“The death of each soldier is a great loss for us. Despite our daily heightened works, the recent cases show that we are not doing something right somewhere”, he said.

At the end Minister Abrahamyan gave concrete instructions to the responsible officials to improve the situation.

