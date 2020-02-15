Armenian FM, Spanish counterpart discuss bilateral cooperation in Munich

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met today with Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain Arancha González Laya on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

The ministers highlighted the readiness of the two sides to further strengthen and enrich the agenda of the Armenian-Spanish friendly relations. They highlighted holding regular consultations between the two ministries to boost the bilateral political dialogue.

The Armenian and Spanish ministers also highlighted the need to completely utilize the existing potential via the promotion and development of commercial ties, cooperation in science and culture.

The officials also touched upon the Armenia-EU partnership agenda, highlighting the importance of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) as a legal base regulating the bilateral relations with the EU and its member states.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan