Pashinyan meets with President of North Macedonia in Munich

MUNICH, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan met today with President of the Republic of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Armenpress correspondent reports.

Pashinyan said that Armenia, being a member of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), is interested in the prospect of developing the relations with the European countries.

“We believe that Armenia can be a very interesting place for investors who want to have an access to the market of the Eurasian Economic Union. Of course, it will be very useful to connect them to our business communities so that they will see what opportunities they can find both in Macedonia and Armenia”, the Armenian PM said.

