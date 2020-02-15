Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   15 February

Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 6-8 degrees

Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 6-8 degrees

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of February 15, on February 16-20, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

Snowfalls are expected in separate regions of the Republic on February 17.

Air temperature will increase by 6-8 degrees on February 16-17.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration