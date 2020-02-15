Air temperature to rise in Armenia by 6-8 degrees
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of February 15, on February 16-20, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
Snowfalls are expected in separate regions of the Republic on February 17.
Air temperature will increase by 6-8 degrees on February 16-17.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
