12 candidates submit applications for participation to Artsakh presidential election 2020

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh will hold presidential and parliamentary elections on March 31, 2020.

12 candidates submitted applications for the participation to the presidential elections. And as for the parliamentary elections, 6 parties and one party bloc submitted applications for their participation, the Central Electoral Commission of Artsakh told Armenpress.

The 6 parties are the followings:

Conservative Party of Artsakh – 16 candidates United Homeland – 62 candidates National Revival - 20 candidates ARF – 33 candidates Democratic Party of Artsakh – 33 candidates Justice Party of Artsakh – 35 candidates

One party bloc, called Free Fatherland-United Civilian Alliance, has submitted an application with 65 candidates.

Currently, the Artsakh Central Electoral Commission is examining the documents. The electoral lists will be will be published on the Artsakh CEC website on February 18.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan