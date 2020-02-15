Armenian FM meets with Vice-President of European Commission

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met on February 14 with Vice-President of the European Commission, Commissioner for Promoting the European Way of Life, Margaritis Schinas, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, the Armenian MFA told Armenpress.

Congratulating Mr. Schinas on assuming the new mandate in the EU, minister Mnatsakanyan wished him success in his responsible mission.

The officials discussed the Armenia-EU relations’ rich agenda and highly valued the current level of the partnership. The Armenian FM expressed readiness to more closely cooperate with the European Commission and the European External Action Service.

While discussing the issues of migration and free movement the EU Commissioner considered Armenia’s cooperation on matters relating to the Armenia-EU visa facilitation and implementation of commitments by readmission agreements as exemplary.

Minister Mnatsakanyan emphasized the importance of launching the dialogue on visa liberalization, stating that the liberalization of this process will enable to further expand the contacts between the people and will boost the cooperation between Armenia and the EU member states.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan