Criminal case launched over death of Artsakh Defense Army soldier

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Criminal case on “causing suicide or attempted suicide through negligence or deliberately by threats, cruel treatment or regular humiliation of personal dignity” has been filed over the death of Artsakh Defense Army soldier Hayk Asryan, the Investigative Committee of Armenia told Armenpress.

Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Hayk Asryan, born in 1997, received a fatal gunshot wound in one of the military positions located in the eastern direction on February 14, at around 19:00.

Investigation is underway.

