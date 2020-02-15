February 15 - International Childhood Cancer Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. February 15 is celebrated annually around the world as the International Childhood Cancer Day aimed at raising awareness and expressing support for children and adolescents with cancer, survivors and their families, the Armenian ministry of healthcare told Armenpress.

Each year, nearly 80-100 children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer in Armenia. But thanks to the dedicated works of the Armenian doctors and nurses 70-75% of children suffering cancer are being recovered.

The children undergo their diagnosis and treatment at the Center of Pediatric Oncology and Hematology of Armenia.

The City of Smile Charitable Foundation, Ognem, Health Bridge, as well as a number of other charitable foundations are providing assistance to the children suffering cancer.

