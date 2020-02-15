Parliament's committees to hold closed-format discussion with Chief of General Staff of Armed Forces

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian parliamentary standing committee on protection of human rights and public affairs and the standing committee on defense and security affairs will hold a joint working discussion in closed-format with the participation of Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces Artak Davtyan, the Bright Armenia faction MP Ani Samsonyan said on Facebook.

The discussion will take place on February 18, at 11:00.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan