Armenian PM congratulates Serbian counterpart on Statehood Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent a congratulatory letter to Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić on the Statehood Day, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter runs as follows:

“I warmly congratulate you and send my sincere wishes to you and the good people of Serbia on the Statehood Day.

Armenia highly values the constant development and expansion of relations with friendly Serbia which are boosted by our common history, mutual respect and trust towards each other.

I am sure that the opening of a Serbian Embassy in Armenia and the elimination of visa between our countries will give a new quality to the Armenian-Serbian mutual partnership.

I wish you good health, productive work, and peace and prosperity to the Serbian people”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan