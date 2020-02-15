Armenian President congratulates Serbian counterpart on Statehood Day

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a congratulatory letter to President of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić on the country’s national day – the Statehood Day, the Armenian President’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says: “I remember with warmth my official visit to Serbia in October 2019 which was a wonderful opportunity for expanding and strengthening the cooperation between our friendly countries.

I am confident that the opening of an embassy of Serbia in Armenia, the decision to abolish visa regime between our countries, as well as the fields of food safety, tourism, high technologies, innovation and artificial intelligence create new prospects for further boosting and developing the existing ties for the benefit of our peoples”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan