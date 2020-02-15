Bilateral meetings, discussion on NK conflict: Armenian PM’s visit to Germany continues

MUNICH, FEBRUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Germany on a working visit, will continue the third day of his visit in Munich where he is scheduled to have several bilateral meetings, Armenpress correspondent reports from Munich.

The Armenian PM will firstly meet with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić. The PM is also scheduled to meet with President of North Macedonia Stevo Pendarovski, Prime Minister of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah, Norway’s PM Erna Solberg. A hand-shaking ceremony with President of Latvia Egils Levits is also expected.

In the past days the most discussed topic in the context of the Armenian PM’s visit to Germany was his possible meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev. The meeting will most probably take place, according to the website of the Munich Security Conference. The leaders of the two countries will participate in a panel discussion on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict. It will take place on February 15 from 20:30 to 21:15 Yerevan time.

The 56th Munich Security Conference kicked off on February 14. The Armenian PM, as well as President Armen Sarkissian are attending the Conference.

