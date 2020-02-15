LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 14-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 15, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 14 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.32% to $1727.50, copper price down by 0.42% to $5740.00, lead price up by 1.00% to $1864.00, nickel price down by 0.08% to $13130.00, tin price up by 0.36% to $16510.00, zinc price up by 0.88% to $2167.00, molybdenum price down by 0.93% to $23479.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.