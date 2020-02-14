Soldier killed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Hayk Asryan, born in 1997, received a fatal gunshot wound in one of the military positions located in the eastern direction on February 14, at around 19:00, the defense ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress. The circumstances of the incident are yet to be determined.

Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.

The Artsakh defense ministry extends condolences to the family and fellow servicemen of the soldier.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan