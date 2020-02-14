PM Pashinyan highlights EU’s role for judicial and anti-corruption reforms in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia NIkol Pashinyan met with European Commissioner for Budget and Administration Johannes Hahn in the sidelines of Munich Security Conference.

The correspondent of ARMENPRESS reports from Munich, PM Pashinyan said during the meeting that the EU has become Armenia’s key partner for the implementation of the reform agenda. “We are in the stage of the implementation of the anti-corruption strategy. We assess this package o reforms as the last part of the 1st part of the reforms, after which we have to work to make everything better and better. The cooperation with the EU is very important on our path. I want to emphasize that all types of assistance, be it consultative, financial or political, are very important for us. I am thankful for today’s opportunity to discuss the future cooperation plans”, PM Pashinyan said.

Johannes Hahn noted that during his visit to Armenia they discussed the issue of Armenia-EU Investment forum, which will take place in Luxembourg.

“That forum is a good opportunity for you to present your country. We have much experience in organizing such investment forums and I think this time again we will have good audience. As you mentioned, reforms are underway in Armenia, and in some sense this can be guarantee for your potential partners that your country can be an excellent partner for them”, he said.

