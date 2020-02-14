Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Opposition BHK opts out from Constitutional amendments referendum process

Opposition BHK opts out from Constitutional amendments referendum process

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. The opposition Prosperous Armenia party (BHK) has decided not to participate in the “process of holding the Constitutional amendments referendum”, BHK lawmaker Naira Zohrabyan announced after the party’s board meeting.

“By the unanimous decision of all members of the political board, Members of Parliament, executives of regional institutions, the BHK will not participate in the process of holding the Constitutional amendments referendum,” she said.

Voters are expected to decide in the April 5 scheduled referendum whether or not the incumbent Chairman of the Constitutional Court Hrayr Tovmasyan, as well as most other justices appointed under the previous constitution, should remain in office. The decision to hold the referendum was passed by the parliamentary majority, the ruling My Step bloc. A campaigning period will officially start February 17th.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide 15:14, 02.13.2020
Viewed 6790 times
Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 5395 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 5021 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3765 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3624 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration