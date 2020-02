Armenian parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Mirzoyan to depart for Denmark

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan will depart for Copenhagen, Denmark, on an official visit on February 17-20, the Parliament told Armenpress.

The delegation will include the ruling My Step faction MPs Heriknaz Tigranyan, Gevorg Papoyan, Gayane Abrahamyan, opposition Bright Armenia faction MP Gurgen Baghdasaryan and Prosperous Armenia faction lawmaker Nora Arustamyan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan