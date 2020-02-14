Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Netherlands completes internal procedures for ratification of Armenia-EU CEPA

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. On February 12, 2020, the Netherlands notified the General Secretariat of the European Council and the Council of the EU about the completion of its internal procedures necessary for the ratification of the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA), Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anna Naghdalyan said on Facebook.

Armenia and the European Union signed the CEPA in Brussels on November 24, 2017.

So far, 21 countries have ratified the Agreement: Armenia, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Hungary, Malta, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Finland, UK, Sweden, Slovenia and the Netherlands.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





