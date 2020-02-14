Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 13-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 14, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 13 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum stood at $1733.00, copper price stood at $5764.00, lead price stood at $1845.50, nickel price stood at $13140.00, tin price stood at $16450.00, zinc price stood at $2148.00, molybdenum price down by 0.92% to $23700.00, cobalt price stood at $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.







