Armenian FM meets with Minister of State for Europe in Berlin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth in Berlin. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in Berlin with PM Pashinyan’s delegation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia greatly highlights the partnering relations with Germany. The interlocutors discussed the joint programs and initiatives aimed at the expansion of the Armenian-German cooperation.

The sides also referred to the agenda of Armenia-EU partnership and highlighted the role of the Comprehensive and Enhanced partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU as a legal base for fostering the cooperation between Armenia and the EU member states.

Emphasizing that the main beneficiaries of the Armenia-EU cooperation are individuals, FM Mnatsakanyan highlighted the works for the launch of visa liberalization talks.

During the meeting the sides discussed the process of the large-scale reforms carried out by the Government of Armenia aimed at the strengthening of democracy and rule of law, trust towards the judicial system and fight against corruption.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Michael Roth exchanged views on international and regional developments.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan