Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Armenian FM meets with Minister of State for Europe in Berlin

Armenian FM meets with Minister of State for Europe in Berlin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth in Berlin. Zohrab Mnatsakanyan is in Berlin with PM Pashinyan’s delegation, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan noted that Armenia greatly highlights the partnering relations with Germany. The interlocutors discussed the joint programs and initiatives aimed at the expansion of the Armenian-German cooperation.

The sides also referred to the agenda of Armenia-EU partnership and highlighted the role of the Comprehensive and Enhanced partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU as a legal base for fostering the cooperation between Armenia and the EU member states.

Emphasizing that the main beneficiaries of the Armenia-EU cooperation are individuals, FM Mnatsakanyan highlighted the works for the launch of visa liberalization talks.

During the meeting the sides discussed the process of the large-scale reforms carried out by the Government of Armenia aimed at the strengthening of democracy and rule of law, trust towards the judicial system and fight against corruption.

Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Michael Roth exchanged views on international and regional developments.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 5137 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 4679 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3556 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3394 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide 15:14, 02.13.2020
Viewed 3342 times
Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration