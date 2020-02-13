Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Recognition of Armenian Genocide by Syrian parliament sign of friendship – MFA Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The adoption of the resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide by the People’s Council of Syria is a brilliant evidence of the centuries-old friendship between the Armenian and Syrian peoples. It’s an important contribution to the restoration of historical justice and prevention of genocides, reads the statement issues by the Foreign Ministry of Armenia, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

“We highly appreciate the adoption of the resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire by the People’s Council of the Syrian Arab Republic.

The genocide unleashed by the government of the Young Turks a major part of which was carried out in the territory of Syria that was under the Ottoman rule at that time, is a part of the shared memories of the Armenian and Syrian peoples.

The Syrian people, witnessing the calamity facing the Armenian people, were one of the 1st to extend a helping hand to the genocide survivors. Thousands of survivors re-found their new motherland in Syria, establishing one of the most flourishing Armenian communities and had their contribution to the development of Syria.

This resolution is a brilliant evidence of the centuries-old friendship and reciprocal sympathy between the Armenian and Syrian peoples. It’s an important contribution to the restoration of historical justice and prevention of genocides”, reads the statement, expressing solidarity with the Syrian people, who currently face challenges.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





