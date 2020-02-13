Germany is an important and successful model of p parliamentarism for Armenia – Pashinyan

Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia switched to parliamentary system of government in 2018 and Germany is a very important and successful model for Armenia in terms of parlaimentarism, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs from Berlin.

“I want to emphasize another aspect of relations with Germany which is of great importance for us. You know, Armenia switched to parliamentary system of government in 2018 and Germany is a very important and successful model for Armenia in terms of parlaimentarism. Being an effective and powerful country, the mechanisms of restraint and counterbalances operate precisely, where democracy is not doubted and it’s irreversible. In this sense we attach great importance to relations with Germany and we will talk about the current developments and the reform agenda in Armenia with Mrs. Chancellor”, Pashinyan emphasized.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





