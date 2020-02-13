Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 February

Armenian-German relations on highest ever level – PM Pashinyan

Armenian-German relations on highest ever level – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Germany is one of the power bridges linking Armenia to the EU, the European civilization and culture, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan announced during a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, the correspondent of ARMENPRESS informs from Berlin.

“Germany is Armenia’s close friend and partner and we can feel that power of friendship in terms of both emotionally and practically. Today I can record with confidence that our friendship is based on common values”, Pashinyan said, adding that it fosters cooperation in various spheres.

Pashinyan added that this is his 3rd meeting with Angela Merkel, which shows the high level of bilateral relations.

“I am glad to note that today we are also linked with mutually beneficial cooperation and practical programs. We are ready to do everything to further strengthen it”, Pashinyan said.

Nikol Pashinyan particularly emphasized the assistance of Germany to the reforms in Armenia and expressed gratitude to Germany and the EU for the moral, political, and financial support. “It is of key importance for ensuring the irreversibility of democracy in our country”, he said.

The Armenian PM informed that at the end of February Armenia expects the visit of the delegation of German businessmen, while in October “Armenia-Germany economic forum 2020” will take place.

“We are greatly interested in the entry of German companies to Armenia. I have to record with satisfaction that following our last year’s meeting we have tangible progress over almost all the agreements. We are very happy for the agreement with KfW Bank on establishing a TUMO center in Berlin. It’s a great honor for us to share our experience with a technological giant like Germany”, PM Pashinyan said.  

He expressed the interest of Armenia to further popularize German language and culture in Armenia. “We hope that the Goethe Center in Yerevan opened in December 2017 will become a full-fledged institute in the near future. Summing up my speech, let me record that today the Armenian-German relations are on the highest ever level”. PM Pashinyan said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan

 

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 5137 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 4679 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3556 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3394 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide 15:14, 02.13.2020
Viewed 3342 times
Syrian Parliament recognizes Armenian Genocide

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration