Pashinyan-Merkel meeting kicks off in Berlin

BERLIN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, who is in Germany on a working visit, arrived at the residence of Chancellor Angela Merkel on February 13, Armenpress correspondent reports from Berlin.

After a hand-shaking ceremony the Armenian PM and Chancellor Merkel will hold a discussion on the bilateral relations, economic ties, as well as foreign and security policy related issues.

From the Armenian side the meeting is attended by Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Ambassador of Armenia to Germany Ashot Smbatyan, Minister of Economy Tigran Khachatryan, the ruling My Step faction MP, chair of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Ruben Rubinyan, assistant to the PM Hrachya Tashchyan and head of the foreign relations department at the PM’s staff Tsovinar Hambardzumyan.

From the German side the meeting is attended by Minister of State for Europe at the Federal Foreign Office Michael Roth, Merkel’s chief foreign and security policy advisor Jan Hecker, chief economy advisor Lars-Hendrik Röller, chief Europe advisor Uwe Corsepius, and Matthias Lüttenberg, Head of the Department for Central, Eastern, Southern Europe, Southern Caucasus and Central Asia Affairs of the German Chancellor’s Office, etc.

Before the bilateral discussions the leaders of the two countries will hold a joint press conference.