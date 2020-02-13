Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan receives US Ambassador

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan held a meeting on February 13 with United States Ambassador to Armenia Lynne Tracy.

During the meeting Avinyan noted that the Armenian-American multi-sectoral cooperation is actively developing and attached importance to US assistance to the reforms taking place in Armenia, the Deputy PM’s office said in a news release.

Ambassador Tracy said the US attaches importance to the opportunities of closely cooperating with the Armenian government in the context of the accomplishment of democratic institutions and supporting the strengthening of universal welfare.

The sides addressed the agenda of the government’s reforms and the long-term development vision of Armenia. The reforms in public administration, justice, business environment improvement and digitization were discussed. They also talked about opportunities to deepen cooperation in the IT sector, especially in directions of AI, 5G technology and cyber-security.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan