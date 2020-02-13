Germany supports Armenia’s judicial reforms: Pashinyan met with Bundestag President in Berlin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met with President of the German Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble in Berlin on the sidelines of his working visit, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The Bundestag President welcomed the Armenian PM’s visit and praised the fact that the promise made in the same period of last year has been fulfilled as Bundestag has ratified the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Mr. Schäuble expressed confidence that PM Pashinyan’s visit to Berlin will give a new impetus to the further development and strengthening of the Armenian-German relations.

In his turn Nikol Pashinyan thanked for the ratification of the CEPA by the Bundestag and added that it will contribute to the implementation of various reforms in Armenia. “In the past one year Armenia has recorded a major progress in all rankings on democracy. Our government has one more important goal for the development of relations with Germany. Your country is interesting to us as a developed parliamentary state because Armenia has also transitioned from the semi-presidential system to the parliamentary one from 2018”, the PM said, highlighting the exchange of the German experience on this path aimed at making this system more functional in Armenia. The Armenian PM said the goal of the government led by him is to make democracy and the independent, reliable judiciary irreversible in Armenia as it is in Germany.

Pashinyan also introduced the upcoming referendum on Constitutional amendments in Armenia scheduled on April 5. He invited the Bundestag representatives to follow the process of the referendum as observers, as well as the process of supplementing the Constitutional Court in the future.

The Bundestag President expressed the support of the German side to Armenia’s ongoing judicial reforms and the democratic process, stating that they closely follow all the developments taking place in Armenia.

At the meeting the sides also touched upon the development of the cooperation between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the European Union. Wolfgang Schäuble expressed hope that Armenia, PM Pashinyan personally will continue the efforts to boost the relations between the two Unions.

Pashinyan also highlighted searching for new EAEU-EU partnership formulas and noted that this issue is also being discussed within the EAEU.

