Armath Engineering Laboratories expand their geography, will soon operate in India

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Three Armath Engineering Laboratories will be opened in Gujarat, India. The Laboratories are expected to have up to 400 children. The Armenian teachers will visit India on March 15 to conduct training for the teachers of Indian laboratory for six months, as well as will install the equipment and the software.

Karen Vardanyan, Executive Director of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises, and Dr. Vijay Shah, a physician, business and social activist representing BattleLab India Pvt LTD, today thoroughly introduced the initiative to the reporters.

“In order to export “Armath” we have conducted negotiations with a number of countries. The geography was interesting as it started from the Dominican Republic up to Nigeria, Ethiopia, Mongolia, Bangladesh, etc. In several countries we succeeded. We signed a memorandum of cooperation with Ethiopia and Afghanistan. There are also agreements with India, Bangladesh and Mongolia. Preliminary negotiations exist with the army of Bangladesh, two major schools and university network. The issue of introducing “Armath” in the Armenian Army is also under discussion for already two years, but there are no concrete agreements yet, whereas this is a vital issue now”, Vardanyan said.

Dr. Vijay Shah, talking about the installation of “Armath” laboratories in India, stated that it can help the Indian children in selecting a right profession because in India especially 10-16-year-old teenagers have creative skills, but they are not fully revealed, but the “Armath” methodology and education model will help at best to discover that.

“India has a large population, and we are ought to strengthen our future specialists, train them and arm with new knowledge and skills so that they can be maximally competitive in the developing world”, Dr. Vijay Shah said.

He said the laboratories in India will focus on the following five directions – programming, 3D modeling, robotics, artificial intelligence and UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle). “All these will give a complex knowledge to the children who will be able to use them in the contemporary world”, he said.

The Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises (UATE) has launched and implements the Armath Engineering Laboratories educational program. UATE started the process of exporting the Armenian model of technology education all over the world.

Currently, 575 engineering laboratories operate on the territory of Armenia, Artsakh and Georgia. Around 15000 students are involved in our programs.

At Armath Engineering Laboratories kids aged 10-18 are introduced to science, technology, engineering, and math education through interactive after-school classes, exciting competitions, innovative camps and more.

The young engineers are given the opportunity to design, build, test, and improve their own creations in a safe and fun environment, while making new friends and creating startups.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan