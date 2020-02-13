President Bako Sahakyan receives group of activists of Artsakh Movement
STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received today a group of activists of the Artsakh Movement, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.
At the meeting various issues relating to the state-building, the domestic and foreign policy and the regional processes were discussed.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
