President Bako Sahakyan receives group of activists of Artsakh Movement

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan received today a group of activists of the Artsakh Movement, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the meeting various issues relating to the state-building, the domestic and foreign policy and the regional processes were discussed.

