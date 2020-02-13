Armenian Genocide resolution put to vote in Syrian Parliament

DAMASCUS, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian Parliament will debate and put up for vote a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide, Secretary of the Syrian Parliament Rami Saleh said.

According to Gandzasar Weekly, the agenda will include a resolution recognizing and condemning the Armenian Genocide and other representatives of the Syrian nation by the Turkish government in the Ottoman Empire in the 20th century. The resolution has been introduced by the Syria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Commission.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan