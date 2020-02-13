Armenia, EU to sign agreement on common aviation zone

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the European Union will soon sign an agreement on a common aviation zone, Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan said in the Parliament.

“Armenia today has 49 inter-governmental agreements in the aviation field. It is expected to sign the agreement on common aviation zone between Armenia and the EU in the future”, Revazyan said.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan