Armenia, EU to sign agreement on common aviation zone

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia and the European Union will soon sign an agreement on a common aviation zone, Chairwoman of the Civil Aviation Committee Tatevik Revazyan said in the Parliament.

“Armenia today has 49 inter-governmental agreements in the aviation field. It is expected to sign the agreement on common aviation zone between Armenia and the EU in the future”, Revazyan said.

