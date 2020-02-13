Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 February

President Sarkissian receives Ombudsman Tatoyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian received today Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Ombudsman Tatoyan introduced the activities of his Office, including the cooperation with the international structures.

The sides discussed issues relating to the human rights, judicial reforms, as well as exchanged views on the proposed Constitutional amendments.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





