LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 12-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 12 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.93% to $1733.00, copper price up by 0.88% to $5764.00, lead price up by 1.96% to $1845.50, nickel price down by 0.08% to $13140.00, tin price up by 0.30% to $16450.00, zinc price down by 0.09% to $2148.00, molybdenum price down by 0.46% to $23920.00, cobalt price down by 1.45% to $34000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





