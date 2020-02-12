Armenia’s Artur Aleksanyan Wins Gold at European Wrestling Championship for Fifth Time

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 13, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Greco-Roman wrestler Artur Aleksanyan (97kg) has won gold at the European Championships in Italy.

Three-time world champion, Olympic champion Aleksanyan defeated Italy’s Nikoloz Kakhelashvili 7:1 and conquered his fifth European championship title in Rome.

Aleksanyan navigated the road to the finals by defeating 5-1 Rio Olympic bronze medalist Cenk Ildem from Turkey, then 2018 world runner-up Kiril Milov (BUL) by 9-0 and a semifinal 8:1 win over Matti Kuosmanen (FIN).

