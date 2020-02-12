Pashinyan says state apparatus gets rid of anti-revolutionary figures step by step

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sees some circles in the state apparatus which should be got rid of and the state gets rid of them step by step. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during Parliament-Cabinet Q&A session, answering the question of an MP from “Luminous Armenia” Party about those who resist the revolution.

Pashinyan noted that 90% of state workers are those who worked in the state system at least in the last 10 years. “What has changed in their lives? The only thing that has changed is that many of them complain that before they had opportunities to earn money but now they have no such opportunities. When customs service employees agree to allow a van enter without any taxes, isn’t it a resistance against the revolution? If a state official takes bribe for providing social assistance, isn’t it a resistance against the revolution? Some of those people are already in jails, some of them will go to jail soon and some will be fired from their positions”, Pashinyan said.

