PM Pashinyan rules out keeping blind eye to corruption manifestation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that the Government will never keep a blind eye to any corruption manifestation, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during Parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

MP Karen Simonyan representing “Luminous Armenia” Party noted that 4 laboratories in Armenia are tasked to carry out the tests of the food imported to Armenia, but one of the laboratories has a dominant position. According to the MP, he has information that the laboratory gained the dominance due to some personal links.

“If there are personal links I promise that the people standing behind that will be severely punished”, the PM said, urging the MP to submit his information to law enforcement bodies.

“I assure that it’s ruled out that we keep a blind eye to any corruption manifestation in any situation”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan