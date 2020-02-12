Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   13 February

PM Pashinyan rules out keeping blind eye to corruption manifestation

PM Pashinyan rules out keeping blind eye to corruption manifestation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan assures that the Government will never keep a blind eye to any corruption manifestation, ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said during Parliament-Cabinet Q&A session.

MP Karen Simonyan representing “Luminous Armenia” Party noted that 4 laboratories in Armenia are tasked to carry out the tests of the food imported to Armenia, but one of the laboratories has a dominant position. According to the MP, he has information that the laboratory gained the dominance due to some personal links.

“If there are personal links I promise that the people standing behind that will be severely punished”, the PM said, urging the MP to submit his information to law enforcement bodies.

“I assure that it’s ruled out that we keep a blind eye to any corruption manifestation in any situation”, the PM said.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration