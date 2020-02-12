Pashinyan responds to criticism about oppressing opposition opinions

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. During Parliament-Cabinet Q&A session Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan responded to the criticism addressed to the authorities about oppressing the people with opposition views.

ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan said, “There has never been any voting in Armenia when there are 5 opposition TV channels, there has never been a voting in Armenia when Armenia shares the 8th place with France in terms of freedom of press. What are you talking about? Whose mouth do we shut? Whose car do we burn”, he said.

Saying “Whose car do we burn?” Nikol Pashinyan supposedly referred to the incident when his car was burnt down in 2004, when he was the editor-in-chief of Haykakan Zhamanak daily.

