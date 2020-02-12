2 soldiers killed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Tigran Manvelyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military position on February 12, at around 11:30, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress, adding that the circumstances around the incident are yet to be determined.

Investigation is underway.

Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed on Facebook that one more soldier, Tigran Mkhoyan, has also been killed.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry expressed condolences to the families, relatives and fellow servicemen of the two soldiers.

