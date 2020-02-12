Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

2 soldiers killed in Artsakh

2 soldiers killed in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Soldier of the Defense Army of Artsakh Tigran Manvelyan, born in 2000, received a fatal gunshot wound at a military position on February 12, at around 11:30, the Defense Ministry of Artsakh told Armenpress, adding that the circumstances around the incident are yet to be determined.

Investigation is underway.

Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan informed on Facebook that one more soldier, Tigran Mkhoyan, has also been killed.

In a statement, the Defense Ministry expressed condolences to the families, relatives and fellow servicemen of the two soldiers.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4768 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4347 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 4085 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3298 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3121 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration