Armenian minister discusses in Georgia possibilities of obtaining ferries at Black Sea port

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Minister of territorial administration and infrastructures of Armenia Suren Papikyan met with Georgia’s minister of economy and sustainable development Natela Turnava in Tbilisi.

“We had a comprehensive talk with the Georgian minister of economy and sustainable development Natela Turnava about the energy cooperation and ongoing programs”, Minister Papikyan said on Facebook. “We both highlighted the energy transit significance of Armenia and Georgia in the region. In this context we recorded the existing achievements in the implementation of the Armenia-Georgia high-voltage electric transmission line and the Ddmashen sub-station construction program”.

The ministers also discussed transportation communication issues connected with the possibilities for railway alternative and obtaining ferries in the Black Sea port.

