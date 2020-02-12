Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Prime Minister briefs OSCE diplomatic corps on upcoming referendum

Prime Minister briefs OSCE diplomatic corps on upcoming referendum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting with ambassadors of OSCE countries to Armenia, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release.

During the meeting the Prime Minister addressed in detail the situation around the Constitutional Court, the upcoming referendum on Constitutional amendments and the circumstances of holding the referendum.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also spoke about the broad agenda of reforms of the Armenian Government, the democratic changes taking place in Armenia and the government’s anti-corruption policy.

The PM also answered various questions given by the ambassadors.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4768 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4347 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 4085 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3298 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3121 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration