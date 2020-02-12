UAE, Europe, US, China: “Davtyan Jewelry” products are entering new markets

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Over 80 exhibitions, numerous medals and certificates: these are the achievements of the Davtyan Jewelry. The company doesn’t miss any opportunity to present its products and enter into new markets. The years-long consistent work and dedication to the job give their results. And all these thanks to director of the company Arshavir Davtyan. He is a jewelry designer and is working in the field since the early 90s. He gained an experience from his father and is promoting his family’s business very actively together with brothers Armen and Karen Davtyan.

Brothers say the difficulties in the early 90s touched everyone, including their family. However, their dedication to work helped them to overcome the difficulties and not only find a stable place in the Armenian market, but also to think of major goals by entering the international markets.

“When you do your job with love, are dedicated to your work, one day the results will be definitely visible. During those years there were many difficulties, not everything was perfect, but the problems were possible to overcome. During our whole activities we attached importance to the high quality of the work we do, its uniqueness and personal approach. This in turn helps to raise the demand towards our production”, Arshavir Davtyan told Armenpress.

The company not only presents its own products, but also is ready to meet all the requirements of clients. Arshavir’s brothers say there is no “I can’t” for him. After briefly talking to a client, he immediately imagines the jewelry he/she wants. The interest towards the Davtyan Jewelry is great, be it in the CIS states, Russia, China, Europe, US or the UAE. The Davtyan brothers proudly state that they have returned from all international exhibitions with awards and high appreciation. The clients’ high assessment, trust, the special attention received at international exhibitions is a result of the work done by Arshavir Davtyan.

“Each country has its own peculiarities, and usually we are presenting jewelry in accordance with the demand of that particular market. In any case one thing is obvious: while making jewelry we take into account the modern approaches, but the “Armenian” is on its base. During international exhibitions we definitely present jewelry with Armenian ornaments”, Arshavir Davtyan said, adding that participation to each exhibition helps the company to have new partners and clients. They are receiving both individual and group orders. Arshavir Davtyan is confident that their product is competitive in the international market. No matter what market it is, the company is presenting a high-quality product.

Armenia has had good jewelry traditions, and the Davtyan brothers believe that the country has a great potential to restore them. A state systematic approach is just needed for the development of the field. They also attach importance to the active awareness raising campaign in the international market, the use of the potential of diplomatic representations which will help to draw attention to the Armenian production.

The company has new plans to expand the production, present unique samples, participate in international fairs and enter new markets.

Interview by Anna Gziryan

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan