Armenian PM to attend opening ceremony of Munich Security Conference

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will pay a working visit to Germany on February 13-15, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the visit the Armenian PM will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin. The meeting will be followed by a joint press conference for media representatives.

Pashinyan will also meet with President of the Bundestag Wolfgang Schäuble.

The Armenian PM will meet with the German scientific, expert circles at the Friedrich Ebert Foundation of the Social Democratic Party.

On February 14 Pashinyan will depart for Munich to take part in the official opening ceremony of the Munich Security Conference. On the sidelines of the Conference the Armenian PM will have several bilateral meetings.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan