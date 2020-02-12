Abraham Khashmanyan steps down as Armenian national football team head coach

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Abraham Khashmanyan stepped down as Armenian national football team head coach based on the mutual agreement with the Football Federation of Armenia, FFA told Armenpress.

The decision has been made after several meetings between Abraham Khashmanyan and FFA president Armen Melikbekyan.

Abraham Khashmanyan assumed office of the head coach of the Armenian national team on November 6, 2019.