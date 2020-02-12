Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

Vice Speaker of Parliament rules out resignation of CC seven judges before referendum

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan rules out that the seven members of the Constitutional Court will resign before the Constitutional amendments referendum.

Asked whether the referendum will take place if the CC 7 judges resign, the Vice Speaker said: “I suppose the referendum, nevertheless, will take place. I cannot say what will be the results. I rule out that all will resign. I don’t think that they will take such a brave step”.

Armenia will hold a referendum on Constitutional amendments on April 5. The referendum proposes to suspend the powers of the President of the Constitutional Court and seven judges.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





