Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 February

PM approves composition of constitutional reforms commission

PM approves composition of constitutional reforms commission

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order on creating the Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms, approving its composition and regulations.

The composition of the commission includes Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, Armenia’s Representative to the ECHR Eghishe Kirakosyan, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, Parliamentary Committee on State-Legal Affairs Chairman Vladimir Vardanyan, My Step bloc lawmaker Vahagn Hovakimyan, Prosperous Armenia lawmaker Gevorg Petrosyan, Bright Armenia lawmaker Taron Simonyan, Supreme Judicial Council member Vigen Kocharyan, academic lawyers Anahit Manasyan, Artur Ghambaryan, Armen Mazmanyan, Arsen Tavadyan, Levon Gevorgyan, Tigran Markosyan, Union of Informed Citizens NGO representative Daniel Ioanissyan and Armenian Association of Lawyers NGO representative Karen Zadoyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

x
Most read of the week

King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit 16:03, 02.07.2020
Viewed 4768 times
King Abdullah II of Jordan to arrive in Armenia on official visit

105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship 19:00, 02.05.2020
Viewed 4347 times
105-year-old Italian-Armenian wants to get Armenian citizenship

Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries 17:15, 02.08.2020
Viewed 4085 times
Armenia is 7th in list of happiest countries

Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia 21:14, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3298 times
Avalanche kills 3 servicemen in Armenia

Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route 11:44, 02.07.2020
Viewed 3121 times
Wizz Air to start operating flights on Yerevan- Larnaca -Yerevan route

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration