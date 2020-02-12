PM approves composition of constitutional reforms commission

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has signed an order on creating the Specialized Commission for Constitutional Reforms, approving its composition and regulations.

The composition of the commission includes Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan, Armenia’s Representative to the ECHR Eghishe Kirakosyan, Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan, Parliamentary Committee on State-Legal Affairs Chairman Vladimir Vardanyan, My Step bloc lawmaker Vahagn Hovakimyan, Prosperous Armenia lawmaker Gevorg Petrosyan, Bright Armenia lawmaker Taron Simonyan, Supreme Judicial Council member Vigen Kocharyan, academic lawyers Anahit Manasyan, Artur Ghambaryan, Armen Mazmanyan, Arsen Tavadyan, Levon Gevorgyan, Tigran Markosyan, Union of Informed Citizens NGO representative Daniel Ioanissyan and Armenian Association of Lawyers NGO representative Karen Zadoyan.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan