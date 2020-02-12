PM appoints new deputy minister of education
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a decision on appointing Artur Martirosyan deputy minister of education, science, culture and sport.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
