LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 11-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 12, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 11 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.70% to $1717.00, copper price up by 0.81% to $5714.00, lead price up by 0.19% to $1810.00, nickel price up by 1.39% to $13150.00, tin price up by 0.15% to $16400.00, zinc price up by 0.80% to $2150.00, molybdenum price stood at $24030.00, cobalt price down by 0.72% to $34500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.