Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 11-02-20

YEREVAN, 11 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 11 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.07 drams to 479.05 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.74 drams to 522.74 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.01 drams to 7.50 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 1.05 drams to 619.60 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 12.01 drams to 24230.13 drams. Silver price up by 0.27 drams to 273.92 drams. Platinum price down by 59.43 drams to 14893.55 drams.