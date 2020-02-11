Armenian expat in Tianjin has no plans to leave because of coronavirus situation

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. As the novel coronavirus began spreading in China, some foreigners left the country, while others didn’t.

Armenian national Emma Petrosyan has been living and working in China for 1,5 years. She was visiting Armenia a month ago, and as soon as she traveled back to China for work the outbreak began.

Petrosyan told ARMENPRESS she doesn’t intend to repatriate yet.

“There were times I thought about coming back, but now I’ve made my mind to stay. I will stay here until this period is over,” she said, adding that her employer has suspended work indefinitely because of the outbreak. “We must start working from home for now”, she said.

Emma lives in Tianjin, a city where 90 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus have been recorded as of February 9. She told ARMENPRESS that the initial panic is subsiding and the city is returning to normal life.

“In the beginning there was panic, among both the locals and foreigners. No one was leaving home, everyone was ordering everything online. Now everything is a bit calmer. For example, yesterday one of my friends came to visit me. She brought protective masks and some things that I needed. I didn’t have masks and a thermometer. You have to check your temperature every day during this period. Generally the Chinese are very attentive, especially towards foreigners, trying to support and help in every way,” Emma Petrosyan said.

Emma says they have one more Armenian colleague working at the same office, who also doesn’t plan to leave due to the virus.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan