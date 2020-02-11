Armenian PM sends congratulatory letters to Iran’s President and Supreme Leader

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan sent congratulatory letters to Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei on the 41st anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

In his letter addressed to Rouhani, Pashinyan said: “I warmly congratulate you and the good people of Iran on the 41st anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution.

The centuries-old friendship and historical traditions between our peoples are a firm base for the constant progress of the Armenian-Iranian uninterrupted relations.

I am sure that the complete implementation of joint programs and agreements reached during my visit to Iran will contribute to the expansion of bilateral relations for the benefit of the two peoples.

By using this chance I invite you to visit Armenia at your appropriate time.

I wish you good health, success, and peace and prosperity to the Iranian people”.

The letter addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader says:

“Accept my warmest congratulations on the 41st anniversary of the victory of Islamic Revolution.

I am confident that the Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its development path by recording new success and achievements.

The centuries-old Armenian-Iranian relations, which are based on the friendship and mutual respect between our peoples, are a guarantee for expanding the bilateral partnership.

Armenia is interested in pushing forward a comprehensive bilateral agenda with friendly Iran for the benefit of the welfare and progress of our peoples.

I wish Your Eminence good health, and peace and prosperity to the good people of Iran”.

