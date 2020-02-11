Armenian PM, King of Jordan discuss development of economic ties in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 11, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan hosted King Abdullah II of Jordan at the government on February 11, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

King Abdullah II of Jordan arrived in Armenia on an official visit.

Welcoming the guest, the Armenian PM said: “Your Majesty, it’s a great honor for me to have you in our country. This is a historical visit, your first visit to Armenia. We hope to see you in our country again and again.

Our relations with Jordan are very important for us because Middle East in general and your country we see as a direction of strategic partnership. I am very glad that the relations between our countries are being intensified. We already have concrete results and specific directions of mutual interest. And I am also happy that economic delegation came with you, and we are going to sign a concrete document to make even better and even effective our relations.

I am very glad to see you one more time and to have this opportunity. I would like to stress that our people have very positive historical memory about your country because your country and people supported greatly the survivors of the Armenian Genocide, and this fact makes our approach to Jordan and Jordanian people warmer, and it is really very strong ground for our relations, and I hope that on that ground we will be able to create really impressive relations. Thank you very much”.

In his turn King Abdullah II said: “Your Excellency, thank you very much. As you said, I think we are very proud of the history that our peoples share. I have been welcomed so warmly since my arrival to Armenia yesterday, and as you said, I hope that is one of my many many visits. Our special friendship continues for many years and I hope it will continue with warmth. We still have a lot of work to do. I am very optimistic and impressed with your hospitality”.

At the meeting the sides discussed a number of issues relating to the development of the Armenian-Jordanian economic and humanitarian relations.

PM Pashinyan said currently Armenia’s economy has good development trends and the country has created a favorable economic climate. He said the Armenian government is interested in attracting the Jordanian business and capital as there are good cooperation prospects in different branches of the economy. Pashinyan added that Armenia can become a good platform for Jordanian businessmen to enter into the market of the Eurasian Economic Union with privileged terms.

King Abdullah II said the government of Jordan is also interested in developing the commercial ties with Armenia and cooperating in the fields of tourism, agriculture, IT, etc.

The sides also highlighted the implementation of joint actions to facilitate the visa regime.

The Armenian PM and the King of Jordan exchanged views also on the ongoing developments in South Caucasus and Middle East. They touched upon the negotiation process for the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and highlighted the importance of resolving the conflict through negotiations.

King Abdullah II invited Pashinyan to pay an official visit to Jordan.

